M&T Bank Corp Has $14.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

