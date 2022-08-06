M&T Bank Corp Purchases 15,491 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $29,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

