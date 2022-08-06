M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,645 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

