M&T Bank Corp Purchases 5,364 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.