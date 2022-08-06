M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,098 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

