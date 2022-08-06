M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,455 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $61.09 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

