My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $775,449.00

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $775,449.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 211.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
