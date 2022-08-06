My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $775,449.00

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $775,449.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 211.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

