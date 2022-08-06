Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $175,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 337,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BATS:FLOT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.