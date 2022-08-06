Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $175,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 337,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

