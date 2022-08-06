Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.00 EPS.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 151.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

