Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.00 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 470,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.