Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 88.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of NTRA opened at $51.47 on Friday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
