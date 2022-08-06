National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.14-$3.19 EPS.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NNN opened at $46.10 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

