Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $30.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

