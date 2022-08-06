Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $156.34 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.31 or 0.07328402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00163030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00263129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00696274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00611956 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005717 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “



