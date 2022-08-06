NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues Earnings Results

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.
Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.79. 609,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,610. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
