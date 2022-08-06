Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

