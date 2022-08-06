New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.