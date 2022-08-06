New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $44.69. 391,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

