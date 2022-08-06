New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,262. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

