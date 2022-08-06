New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $44.69. 391,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

