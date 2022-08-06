New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 391,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

