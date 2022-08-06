New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

New York Times Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at $287,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

