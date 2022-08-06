NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

NewMarket has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $300.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $285.60 and a 52-week high of $378.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 24.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $731,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

