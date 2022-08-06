Newscrypto Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00634617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

