NFTb (NFTB) Market Capitalization Hits $2.45 Million

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $99,558.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 211.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFTb
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
