NFTb Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, NFTb has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $92,772.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 144% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFTb
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
