NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 196.39%.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 719,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,540. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.
In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,551.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 89,049 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,037.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,551.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
NGM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
