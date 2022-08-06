NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 196.39%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 719,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,540. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,551.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 89,049 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,037.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,551.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,183,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 245,755 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 125,732 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.