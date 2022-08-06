Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.37 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nitto Denko from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.