Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.37 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nitto Denko from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Nitto Denko Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.