NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

NL Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE NL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 48.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

