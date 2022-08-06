Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $477.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.