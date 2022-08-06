Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 196,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,485. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

