NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.21 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 724.13% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 206,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

