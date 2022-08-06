NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.
NRG Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
NRG Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 3,853,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.
