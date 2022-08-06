Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 520,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,016. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $773,888.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.