Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 5.1 %

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $6,078,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

