NWF Group (LON:NWF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.88) price objective on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
NWF Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 221 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,050.00. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($2.94).
NWF Group Increases Dividend
About NWF Group
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.
