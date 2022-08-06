NWF Group (LON:NWF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.88) price objective on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 221 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,050.00. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($2.94).

NWF Group Increases Dividend

About NWF Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

(Get Rating)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.