O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading 2.3% Higher

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 6,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

