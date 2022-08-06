O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading 2.3% Higher

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 6,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
O3 Mining Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.
About O3 Mining
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OQMGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.