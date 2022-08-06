Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Boosted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 107.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,376 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

