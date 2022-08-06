Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

