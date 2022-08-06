Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.50

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.15).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.71.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

