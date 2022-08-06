OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. 1,230,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.