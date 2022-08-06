Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 77,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,901. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $84,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $84,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,049 shares of company stock worth $2,165,001. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

