Omni (OMNI) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00007826 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,264.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00265025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 140.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,363 coins and its circulating supply is 563,047 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

