OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,967. The company has a market cap of $598.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $442.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 42.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneWater Marine by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.