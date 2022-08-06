Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTEX. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Text from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.09 on Friday. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

