OpenDAO Price Hits $0.0000 (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,196.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060795 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

