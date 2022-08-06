OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners cut OpGen to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. Research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

