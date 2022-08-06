Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $88.57 million and approximately $576,926.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,690,014 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

