Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $49.34 million and approximately $342,710.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Origin Dollar Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,401,499 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.
Buying and Selling Origin Dollar
