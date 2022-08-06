Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $49.34 million and approximately $342,710.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,401,499 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.