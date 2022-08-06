Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $229,544.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00064826 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016916 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

